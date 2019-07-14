Indore: ‘Sigdi on Wheels’; A treat with flavours

Indore: Do you love Afghani food? Here is a treat with the flavours, feel and look of 1980s that you can find on roads of India and soon abroad. An innovative food startup was launched in the city with the name of ‘Sigdi on Wheels’. The concept combines classic Royal Enfield bike with a train engine model formed into a ‘Sigdi’. Sigadi is a small stove similar to a barbecue, which was popular before gas stoves. The start-up is headed by a team of engineers and MBA pass-outs of IIM Indore. Three such bikes with Sigdi were launched in the city.

The bikes lured food lovers in the city at Vijay Nagar, Chappan and Sarafa on Friday. The wheeled-stoves would be travelling to Bhopal, Narsingpur and Bilaspur in the coming days. The team intends to cover all parts of India and spread their concept. Taking a leap ahead, the team has already signed up to present their innovative idea at Germany food expo this year.