Indore: Shop owner attacks woman, others over a petty issue

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were allegedly attacked by a shop owner, selling banners, in the Bombay Bazaar area on Friday evening.

After the incident, the activists of a Hindu organisation and the area MLA reached there on behalf of the woman.

The Hindu organisation activists created a ruckus at the Sarafa police station after which the police registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and detained an accused within an hour.

Sarafa police station in-charge Abhay Nema said that a case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against accused Altaf and his other accomplices.

The woman alleged that she along with her daughter had come to the market for shopping. They alighted from an auto rickshaw and were entering the market when her daughter’s feet touched a banner kept on the road. The banner shop owner started abusing her. When the woman called her husband, the accused allegedly attacked them with a stick and a sharp object due to which she received injury.

After knowing about the incident, activists of a Hindu organisation reached there and they took the woman and her daughter to the police station and left only when senior officers assured them that action would be taken against the shopkeeper.