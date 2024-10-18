Indore Shocker! Speeding Car Drags Vendor For 1.5 Km After Hitting Him & His Pregnant Wife

Indore Shocker! Speeding Car Dragged Man For 1.5 Km After Striking Him And His Pregnant Wife | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported in Indore, where a speeding XUV hit a man and his pregnant wife and dragged him for nearly 1.5 kilometers. The accident happened outside Emerald School under Rau police station jurisdiction on Friday morning.

The duo were rushed to the hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the couple was standing on the roadside with their three-year-old daughter to open their earphone stall. The car dragged the man from Emerald School to Reti Mandi Square until it was stopped by passersby who saw the man underneath the vehicle.

Locals claimed that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and thrashed the driver. Six individuals, including three girls, were present in the car, and Rajendra Nagar police detained the errant driver. The driver claimed he was unaware that the man was stuck underneath the vehicle as the car's windows were closed.

FP Photo

Accused identified as Cafe owner in Bhanwarkuan

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said the couple could not be identified yet and they were sent to MY Hospital for treatment. The driver has been identified as Adarsh Gurjar, a resident of Khandwa and owner of Sanwariya Cafe in the Bhanwarkuan area.

The victim man's condition is said to be critical as his back was broken and his leg was burned after being stuck in the vehicle's silencer. His wife is pregnant and has been referred to MTH Hospital for further treatment.

FP Photo

Car overturned to rescue the man stuck beneath

An eyewitness, Golu Patel, said he was returning after delivering tiffin to his wife at school when he noticed the man stuck underneath the vehicle in front of IPS School, crying for help. He and others chased the car on bikes and stopped it at Reti Mandi Square. They overturned the car to rescue the victim, who was badly stuck underneath.

TI Birthare said that as soon as they received information, their officials reached the spot and detained the driver while the rest fled. He claimed that if the police had not arrived on time, the driver could have been mob-lynched and the car could have been burned.