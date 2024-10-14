Indore Shocker! Amateur Driver Mows Down Sleeping Colleague At Fuel Pump

Deceased Rohit Singh Thakur (30) | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An amateur driver, who is a fuel filler, took the life of his colleague resting on a bench at the fuel pump under Vijay Nagar police station limits on Sunday early morning. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohit Singh Thakur (30), a resident of Mechanic Nagar, Sukhliya. He was a fuel filler at the CNG pump.

The shift-in-charge of CNG Pump Akash Kumar said that the incident occurred around 5:30 am at the CNG pump situated near Rasoma Square when the fuel filler Dhruv of Hira Nagar, who did not know how to drive, took the steering of a vehicle registered under MP Logistic which came for refuelling and ran over his colleague Rohit resting on a bench around 10 feet away after finishing his shift.

FP Photo

The driver of the logistics company vehicle allowed Dhruv to sit on the driver’s seat and he was sitting next to him. Dhruv, suddenly started the vehicle and pressed the accelerator and ran over Rohit. The vehicle finally stopped after hitting the wall, trapping Rohit between the vehicle and the wall.

The entire incident happened in a matter of seconds. The injured Rohit was rushed to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police launched a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deceased Dilip Dhakad (24) and his wife Neha. | FP Photo

Speeding Mini Truck Mows Down Couple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a speeding and recklessly driven mini truck crushed a couple riding a motorcycle in Dakachya under Kshipra police station limits on Saturday. The impact of the accident was so severe that the husband died on the spot, while the wife succumbed to her injuries on the way to MY Hospital.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene after the accident. However, the police have registered a case of negligence leading to death against the driver and seized the vehicle. According to police, the deceased were identified as Dilip Dhakad (24) and his wife Neha, a native of Shivpuri district and living in the city.

The family members said that the couple was on the way to Kshipra River for Durga idol immersion when the mini truck struck them from behind around 12 pm. Dilip was thrown a few feet away along with the bike, leading to his death on the spot, while Neha fell to the side, sustaining fatal injuries.

Dilip worked as a security guard for a private company. Neha was five months pregnant and the couple had married in May last year. The police registered a case against the errant driver under sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the BNS.

Vegetable Vendor Killed As Luxury Car Rams Into Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old vegetable vendor was killed after being hit by an overspeeding luxury car on Sunday. The accident occurred on the service road of Kanadiya Bypass when he was going to purchase vegetables from the Mandi on his motorcycle.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kailash Meena, a resident of Bicholi Mardana. The driver fled from the spot and police began a search for him.