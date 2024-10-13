Indore: Vegetable Vendor Hit By Over Speeding Car, Dies

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable vendor lost his life after being hit by an over speeding car in Indore on Sunday. The police have registered a case against the accused driver and further investigations are underway.

The deceased had been identified as Kailash (55), son of Babulal Meena.

According to information, Kailash went to Mandi on his bike for purchasing vegetables on Sunday to sell in the market. While returning, a speeding car hit his bike near Devguradiya, Indore. The accused driver fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, an acquaintance named Vishal saw Kailash being hit by a car. He informed the police and Kailash's family members. The police reached the spot and sent him to MY Hospital. When his family members reached the hospital, the doctors had pronounced him as dead.

The police have registered a case against the accused driver and further investigations are underway. The police is trying to collect information about the car.

Notably, Kailash went to Mandi on daily basis to sell vegetables in the market. He is survived by his son.

The incident has sent shockwaves to the community and highlighted the importance of road safety and responsible driving practices to prevent similar accidents to happen in the future.