Indore: Sharp hike in veggie prices due to unseasonal rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unseasonal rain during last week has damaged standing vegetable crops leading to a hike in prices of almost all vegetables in Indore. Prices have risen by anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg in the last week. While supply has shrunk, the old stock of vegetables has started rotting due to inclement weather.

“Daily supplies of potatoes and onion from nearby villages and states have dropped significantly as the rainfall has affected the recent crop,” said Amit Agrawal, a wholesale vegetable trader.

Vikas Prajapati, a vegetable seller in Ralamadal, said, “The price of potatoes and onions has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg. The potatoes are now selling at Rs 25 per kg in the mandi, and the retail price is Rs 29-30 per kg. The price of onion has jumped to Rs 48 per kg in the wholesale market while it is being sold at Rs 55- 61 per kg in the retail.”

Kamla Vivek another vegetable seller added, "Initially, the delay in rainfall at the time of sowing impacted the quality of crops and now showers during the maturity period have damaged potato and onion crops."

Price of Okra (ladyfinger) has shot up by Rs 25 per kg to Rs 50 per kg, pumpkin by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 30 per kg, and lemon is up by Rs 30 per kg to Rs 70 per kg, according to market traders.

Agrawal informed Free Press that the stocked potatoes and onions have started rotting due to rain and high moisture content in the air. He said, “Onion comes to the local market from Maharashtra and adjoining districts, but the rain in these areas has damaged the crops that were being transported.”

Agrawal said most of the potatoes in the market are coming from cold storage located in Indore and the vicinity.

In Indore, most vegetables come from Nimar, Mhow and surrounding areas of Indore though some of the vegetables come from Maharashtra and new season peas come from Himachal Pradesh while potatoes come from Uttar Pradesh.

Prices to skyrocket in the coming days

Agrawal said that if this spell of rain continues there will be a further shortage in supply and there will be further hikes in the price of all vegetables.