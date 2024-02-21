Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1 | Wikimedia Commons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express is going to change the operational timings of the Sharjah flight from April 1. Currently, the flight arrives and departs on Tuesday morning. From April 1, it will arrive on Monday night and return late on Tuesday night. The new summer schedule is going to come into effect.

Slight changes have also been made to the new schedule of Air India Express flights operating between Indore and Dubai and Sharjah. Most changes have been made in Tuesday's Sharjah flight.

Currently, flights are being operated from the city to Sharjah every Tuesday and Sunday and to Dubai on Thursday. This will continue in the new schedule as well, but there will be slight changes in the timings of the flights. The airline has also started booking as per the new schedule.

TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, informed on Tuesday that currently every Tuesday the flight from Sharjah departs at 1.05 pm local time and reaches the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 5.55 am.

It departs from here at 6.45 am and reaches there at 8.45 am (Sharjah time). The flight takes 3.30 hours both ways. In the new schedule, this flight will depart from Sharjah every Monday at 6.15 pm and reach the city airport at 11 pm. It will depart from the city at 12.10 am on Tuesday night (intervening night of Monday and Tuesday) and reach Sharjah at 3.25 pm (local time).