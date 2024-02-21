 Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1

Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1

-Currently, the flights arrive and depart on Tuesday morning -From April 1 it will arrive on Monday night and return after 70 minutes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1 | Wikimedia Commons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express is going to change the operational timings of the Sharjah flight from April 1. Currently, the flight arrives and departs on Tuesday morning. From April 1, it will arrive on Monday night and return late on Tuesday night.  The new summer schedule is going to come into effect.

Slight changes have also been made to the new schedule of Air India Express flights operating between Indore and Dubai and Sharjah. Most changes have been made in Tuesday's Sharjah flight.

Currently, flights are being operated from the city to Sharjah every Tuesday and Sunday and to Dubai on Thursday. This will continue in the new schedule as well, but there will be slight changes in the timings of the flights. The airline has also started booking as per the new schedule.

TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, informed on Tuesday that currently every Tuesday the flight from Sharjah departs at 1.05 pm local time and reaches the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 5.55 am.

It departs from here at 6.45 am and reaches there at 8.45 am (Sharjah time). The flight takes 3.30 hours both ways. In the new schedule, this flight will depart from Sharjah every Monday at 6.15 pm and reach the city airport at 11 pm. It will depart from the city at 12.10 am on Tuesday night (intervening night of Monday and Tuesday) and reach Sharjah at 3.25 pm (local time). 

Read Also
CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Madhya Pradesh Cueist Nikhilesh Pillai Enters Second Round
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Devotee Loses Rs 1,08,790 In bid To Book Mahakal Darshan & Hotel In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Devotee Loses Rs 1,08,790 In bid To Book Mahakal Darshan & Hotel In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Bus Kills One, Injures Another In Ujjain, Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Bus Kills One, Injures Another In Ujjain, Video Goes Viral

Indore: Man Held For Stealing Jewellery  From Locked House, Buyer Also Arrested

Indore: Man Held For Stealing Jewellery  From Locked House, Buyer Also Arrested

Indore: New Railway Station Building To Be 7 Storied, 10 Times Bigger

Indore: New Railway Station Building To Be 7 Storied, 10 Times Bigger

Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1

Indore: Sharjah Flight Timings To Change From April 1