Indore: Sex racket running in hotel busted, 15 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crime branch team raided Rajputana Hotel in Banganga area on Monday and arrested seven women and eight men for being involved in sex racket.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the crime branch got a tipoff that a sex racket was going on in Rajputana Hotel, but whenever a raid takes place, those involved in the racket escape through a back door.

Therefore, the crime branch made a proper plan and sealed all the exit routes before launching the raid and arrested the members of the sex racket. The owner of the hotel had an understanding with the prostitutes and he allowed them to bring in clients. The hotel operator provided rooms and charged between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per room. Part of the earnings was shared with the prostitutes. Police also confiscated Rs 25,800 from the hotel.

