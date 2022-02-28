Indore: After 10 years, MBA sees 33 percent rise in takers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses, which seemed to have lost their lustre over the years, are once again in demand. B-schools offering MBA courses have seen an increase of nearly 33 per cent in admissions this year, something which has been witnessed after a decade.

This information came to light when newly admitted students registered with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for enrolment number and filled examination forms. The colleges affiliated to DAVV had witnessed nearly 6,050 students in the MBA first semester in the 2020-21 academic session. The figure increased to around 8,000 in the 2021-22 session.

Observing that students are once again turning towards MBA programmes, five colleges in the city have obtained recognition from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). These colleges will start offering MBA courses from the next session. Some others have also applied for recognition from the AICTE.

The demand for management courses has increased in the past two to three years despite the Covid-19 crisis due to an increase in employability of MBA graduates. Students pursuing MBA courses had been getting exciting job offers during campus placements for the past several years, said Mohit Moghe, placement officer with a private college.

With the highest job demand in the finance and marketing domain, placements in MBA courses have improved compared to those in other courses. DAVV placement officer Dr Nishikant Waikar said placements in management courses were the highest across all other courses in DAVV teaching departments. The average package also reached from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in the past two to three years, he added.

Law courses also see a 26% rise in takers

§ Apart from MBA, law courses are also high in demand. The law colleges have seen an increase of around 25 per cent in admissions. Till last year, the student strength in law colleges affiliated to DAVV was 7,100. It has increased to 9,000 students in the 2021-22 session. All law courses, including BA-LLB, LLB, BCom-LLB, BBA-LLB are witnessing takers in large numbers. Seeing the demand of law courses among students, two new law colleges will also start next year

§ There are many reasons behind the sudden increase in the demand for law courses. DAVV placement officer Avanish Vyas said that the demand for courses offered by the School of Law and other law colleges had increased rapidly. ‘Law graduates are also getting good job offers from multinational companies, corporate houses and government agencies. For this reason, the demand for law courses has increased in the past several years,’ he added.

ControllerSpeak

‘When we got the enrolment and exam forms filled, we observed a record 33 per cent increase in the number of MBA students and more than 25 per cent increase in the number of law students. This is the first time that we witnessed a steep hike in the number of MBA and law course takers’ — Ashesh Tiwari, exam controller, DAVV

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:57 PM IST