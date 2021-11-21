Indore: ​Sewa Bharti launches Sewa Daata App

Indore



Sewa Bharti Indore launched the ‘Sewa Daata App’ for providing a platform for people to get the contact numbers of people routinely required by any household including electrician, plumber, nurse, carpenter, and others.

The app was launched by Akhil Bhartiya Sewa Pramukh of RSS Parag Abhyankar who emphasised on the works done by RSS during the spread of Covid-19 and mentioned the importance of the application.

President of Sewa Bharti informed that Sonic Biochem’s Girish Matlani was the chief guest of the programme while joint director of Skill Development MG Tiwari was the special guest. The programme was presided by Prakash Shastri, president of Sewa Bharti Malwa region and was hosted by Prachar Mantri Dr Nilesh Nagar.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:51 AM IST