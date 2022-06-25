Indore: Several injured as another bus skids off road near Indore

Bus Accident | FPJ

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Several passengers were injured as a bus carrying them met with an accident at Bai Gram close to the Indore on Saturday.

The bus was reportedly moving to Indore from Kasrawad town, the police said.

Driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot after the mishap and police later reached the spot and seized the bus. The Simrol police also sent those injured to primary treatment.

This is the same region where a speeding bus had skidded off the road days ago killing five on the spot and injuring 47.

Hearing about the mishap, the Indore Collector Manish Singh has asked RTO Indore Jitendra Raghuwanshi and ADM Pawan Jain to reach the spot immediately. Taking a firm stand on the matter, the collector has ordered to lodge an FIR against the travel agency concerned.

He asked the officers to probe in to the accident and file a report with him.

As another penal provision, the collector has ordered the officer concerned to ban all the buses of the travel agency concerned from entering the city.

Exact numbers of injuries and casualties, if any, were not known in initial updates emanating from the accident site.