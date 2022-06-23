e-Paper Get App

Indore: As many as five dead, two dozen injured in Mhow as bus skids off road

Rescue on till reports last came in

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Bus overturned in Mhow, Indore | FPJ

FP News Service

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

As many as five passengers were killed and around two dozen were injured after a passenger bus moving from Indore to Khandwa went off the road at Bai Ghat between Simrol and Choral village under Simrol police station limit on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place between 2 and 2.30 pm.

As soon as Mhow tehsil administration and police came to know about the incident, a team led by sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain rushed to the spot along with Ambulances and began a rescue operation.

Some of the passengers who were evacuated from the bus wreckage informed that the bus was at a high speed and at the ghat, the driver lost control on the vehicle and it skidded off the road and subsequently overturned leaving many passengers injured.

The rescue operation was on till reports last came in. The injured are being shifted to MY Hospital in Indore.

