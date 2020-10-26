Indore: Several alternatives to Voter ID given

Indore: Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC card) will be treated as the first option for identification during the November 3 polling for the Sanwer assembly by-election. However other options prescribed by the Election Commission will also be accepted in case the Voter ID is not available.



Any voter can exercise his franchise by showing one of these options; Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, photo passbook of bank or post office, health insurance smart card issued by the



Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under NPR, Indian passport, photo pension documents, Photo bearing Service Identity Card issued by state or centre to its employees and official identity card issued by MP or

MLA.