Indore: Setting an example of friendly policing, FRV of police helps isolated family reach shelter

Indore: The staff of Fast Response Vehicle of police (Dial 100) proved good samaritan to a family who was returning to Gwalior from Shirdi and their car broke down in an isolated place in the wee hours of Friday. Dial hundred staff not only dropped the family to a safe place but also sent their vehicle to the hotel.

A person from Gwalior informed three state-level police control room in Bhopal that he along with family members had gone to visit Shirdi and was returning from there when their four-wheeler broke down in Bheru Ghat area under Manpur police station jurisdiction.

On the instruction of the officials from police control room, FRV 31 (Dial 100) immediately reached the mentioned place where. FRV constable Deepak Verma and pilot Deepak Meena talked to the family members and took them to a hotel in Manpur in their vehicle. After that the the policeman also towed their vehicle to the hotel. The policeman of dial 100 vehicle set an example of friendly policing by helping the family members during the night. The family members appreciated the policeman and thanked them for their friendly policing.