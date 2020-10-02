Indore: Senior officials ride cycles in BRTS corridor to promote cycling

Indore: In a step towards making the city environment-friendly along with its Cleanest City of India tag, the officials of Smart City had organised a week long social media competition to promote cycling. The competition concluded on Friday.



The divisional commissioner (Indore) Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma and collector Manish Singh were seen riding on bicycles in the BRTS corridor to promote cycling. They also flagged the cyclothron which was held in the morning.



Smart City CEO Aditi Garg said that a large number of people took part in the cyclothron from Sathya Sai Square to LIG Square and vice-versa. On this occasion, everyone maintained social distancing, in view of Covid-19.



Earlier, a competition was organised from September 26 to October 1 as part of India Cycle 4 Change challenge under which the participants had to travel by bicycle between 26 September to 1 October from their home to their office or workplace. They had to take a selfie with the bicycle and post it on the social media tagging Smart City's official page in social media platforms.