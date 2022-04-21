Indore: Seminar to encourage youth adopt solar energy held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A seminar on 'Role of Universities in Empowering Youth with Sustainable Technologies' was organised in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on Wednesday. The seminar was conducted to commemorate “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The aim of the session was to educate people about the use and benefits of solar energy and the promotion of sustainable development.

Chief guest of the event Deepak Gadhia chairman of Sunrise CSP interacted with students and said, “The collaboration of the project with Padma Shri Janak Palta is to develop a sense of sustainability and to install solar plants in rural and urban areas.”

He added, “Our motto is to educate rural women about the benefits of solar usage. A living example is the temple of Tirupati, where solar plants have been installed, as a result, it saves about 37 lakh units of gas consumption.”

Padma Shri Janak Palta said, “I feel enthusiastic about working on my own using traditional techniques that helps to sustain the environment."

Sameer Sharma CEO at Swaaha Resource Management said that innovation in the field of solar energythrough various start-ups that help in the sustainable development of the nation would be welcomed.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:25 AM IST