Indore: Seminar on porn addiction discusses 95% jump in traffic during lockdown, other issues

Indore

Indians seem to be leading the world in porn consumption, reporting a 95 per cent spike in traffic to adult sites during the three-week lockdown.

Citing this from the latest data released, psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi discussed porn addiction and its after-effects, in a webinar on Friday.

The seminar on porn addiction was organised by MP based NGO Create Stories where Dr Rathi was the expert.

“Excessive use or inability to control urge of watching porn is called porn addiction,” Dr Rathi said. He added that more than 90 per cent of adult male have watched porn at some or other time.

According to world largest porn website, more than 90 billion videos are seen every year and more than 70 million visitors every day.

“Lock down has increased porn addiction, wherein about 30 per cent more visitors were recorded when compared to last year,” Dr Rathi said.

The addiction causes...

“There are various psychological effects of porn addiction: loneliness, social isolation, increased aggression, sexual dysfunction, poor self-image and depression,” Dr Rathi said.

He added that relationship issues and marital discord are common as partners consider it as hostility and infidelity.

Addiction often cause a crime against women

“Teenagers and youngsters, addicted to pornography, are more prone to commit crimes, as cited in several cases and observations by crime bureau and studies,” Dr Rathi said. He added that teenagers and even men, who frequently watch porn, behave aggressively.

“The teenagers also tend to show abnormal characteristics such as anger, sadism, perversion, sexual coercion or just sexual gratification,” Dr Rathi said.

How to beat the addiction?

· Know your mood

· Have better plan

· Expect the struggle

· Support group

· Treating underlying cause

· Expert help

· Psychiatrist help for antidepressants

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:01 PM IST