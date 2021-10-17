Indore: Seminar on kids' eye issues

Indore

More than 42 per cent parents do not know if their kids suffer from any eye issue or require glasses, noted Dr Amit Solanki in a seminar organised by MP Based NGO Create Stories Social Welfare Society in Indore on Sunday.

In the seminar addressing parents, Dr Solanki said, “Parents should remember that first eye checkup of kids should be done in their pre-schooling age that is 3 years to 3.5 years.” He cited seven signs to know if a kid needs glasses or suffers from any eye disorder, which includes; squinting, eye rubbing, struggling to read, sitting too close, head shifting or covering one eye, headache and sty.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:48 PM IST