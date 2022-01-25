Indore: Security beefed up at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport ahead of R-Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Security at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport has been beefed up ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

The airport authority has stopped issuing passes to visitors. Besides, only passengers are permitted to enter the airport terminal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also increased the numbers of personnel to ensure the proper checking of passengers and baggage.

Airport Officials said that it was routine to increase the security at the Airport ahead of Republic Day celebration. The deployment of additional security will be till January 30, the officials added.

The officials further said that vehicles entering the Airport campus are being screened and thoroughly checked at the entry gate. The unnecessary parking of vehicles in parking areas has also been prohibited, they said.

The airport authority has also approached local police, urging them to increase the security in surrounding areas of Airport.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST