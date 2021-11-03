Indore: ​Seats doubled in 3 years, now Holkar College to expand infra

Indore

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has sanctioned around Rs 4.5 crore for infrastructure expansion of Government Holkar College, the biggest science college in the state.

With the amount, 12 new classrooms will be constructed.

After receiving approval of the government, the college management has written a letter to Project Implementation Unit (PIU). It is expected that within a year, classes will start in the new building.

Holkar College remains the first choice for science stream students across the state. Following the demand of students, the college doubled its seats in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in last three years.

The increase in intake put pressure on infrastructure. A total of 15 new labs are being constructed for ensuring that practicals can be done without any hassle. Besides, six rooms have been built in the second academic block.

Still, the college was feeling need for more classrooms. It sent a proposal to DHE requesting for funds for construction of 12 more classroom.

“The proposal has been approved and amount of Rs 4.45 crore has been approved for a two-storyed building with 6 classrooms each,” principal Prof Suresh Silawat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:37 AM IST