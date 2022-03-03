Indore: SDM will investigate cow deaths in Pedmi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has given the responsibility of investigating the incident in which a large number of cow carcasses were spotted in Pedmi village to SDM Pratul Sinha.

Singh has directed Sinha to submit his report after investigating the maintenance and medical facilities of the gaushala, besides all other arrangements there. According to preliminary information received, sick and old cows from nearby villages were kept here for treatment. Singh said that polythene has also been found in large quantities in the stomachs of many cows. Singh has directed the SDM to check the spot with the deputy director of Veterinary Medicine.

Tehsildar Archana Gupta also visited the gaushala and started a preliminary investigation.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:56 PM IST