Indore: ​SDM Jain visits the local agricultural produce market



Mhow (fpns)Mhow SDM Akshat Jain made a surprise visit to the local agricultural produce market on Thursday and inspected the facilities and management of the market.

At the time of the inspection, the present farmers came to the SDM with their problems and complaints regarding the market and asked for their solution.

After hearing the farmers’ problems the SDM called an immediate meeting of the market management and directed them to work on solving the said problems.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:59 PM IST