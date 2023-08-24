Indore: Scooty Given To 162 Meritorious Students Of Govt Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 162 meritorious students, who topped in class 12 of government Higher Secondary schools of the district, received a big gift from the state government on Wednesday. As per the announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, scooties were given to them in a ceremony held at Ravindra Natya Grih. On this occasion, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola and Mahendra Hardia were present.

Addressing the programme, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur said that it is the result of tireless hard work that promising children have got scooties today. She said that children are the destiny and future of India. If they are groomed, India's fortune and future will also be better. MP Lalwani said that distribution of scooties is a great gift to the promising children. It is also a motivation to move forward with success. Youth should move ahead by setting goals and achieve desired success. Water Resources Minister Silawat discussed with the benefited students and wished them all the best.

The students and their relatives were very happy after getting scooties. Saloni Parmar, who lives in Dharampuri in rural area, was also very happy. She said that I have passed class 12 with around 75.5% marks. My father is educating us by doing the job of a tailor. I want to become a doctor. I am currently preparing for NEET. Shivraj Mama has given us a scooty, with this I will be able to come to the coaching class. My path in life will be smooth and I will be successful in my purpose.

Similarly Shivam Jaiswal from Dharampuri has passed class 12 with commerce. He wants to study and become a CA. He says Shivraj Mama took care of us, we are very grateful to him. Similarly, Payal Nayak and Anirudh Tripathi living in Manglia also benefited. They also expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

