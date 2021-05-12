Indore: Scion of erstwhile Holkar dynasty condemns Sanjay Raut for comparing Devi Ahilyabai with Mamata Banerjee

Bhushansingh Raje said the members of Dhangar community want to know what made Shiv Sena senior leader to draw comparison between Ahilyabai and Banerjee.

“Dhangar community considers Ahilyabai as a Goddess. How can a woman be compared to such a person who is regarded as a Goddess?” Bhushansingh Raje asked.

The letter states that politicians cannot be compared with legends like Ahilyabai. Ahilyabai worked for welfare and development of India and cannot be compared with the woman who is accused of violence in West Bengal.