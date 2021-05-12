Indore: Scion of erstwhile Holkar dynasty condemns Sanjay Raut for comparing Devi Ahilyabai with Mamata Banerjee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhushan Singh Raje Holkar, a scion of erstwhile Holkar dynasty, has condemned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for drawing a comparison between Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the erstwhile queen of Maratha ruled Malwa kingdom, and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
In a letter (Free Press has a copy) written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushansingh Raje has objected to write up by Raut in Saamana, a mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, wherein he drew comparison between Ahilyabai and Banerjee to praise the latter. Raut is the executive editor of Saamana.
Bhushansingh Raje said the members of Dhangar community want to know what made Shiv Sena senior leader to draw comparison between Ahilyabai and Banerjee.
“Dhangar community considers Ahilyabai as a Goddess. How can a woman be compared to such a person who is regarded as a Goddess?” Bhushansingh Raje asked.
The letter states that politicians cannot be compared with legends like Ahilyabai. Ahilyabai worked for welfare and development of India and cannot be compared with the woman who is accused of violence in West Bengal.