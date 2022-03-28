Indore: Scindia virtually inaugurates Indore-Jammu route flight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually inaugurated IndiGo's flight on the Indore-Jammu route, a statement said.

The Indore-Jammu flight will operate four times a week, the airline's statement said. The flight will depart from Indore at 10.10 AM and land in Jammu at 12.05 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said.

The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12.35 PM and land in Indore at 2.45 PM on the aforementioned four days, it said. IndiGo said it operates a total of 632 weekly flights to and from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from destinations like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and IDA chairman Jaipal Chawda were Also present at Indore Airport.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:09 PM IST