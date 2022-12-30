Indore: Scindia inaugurates fifth generation robotic surgery system at SAIMS 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “This is the era of ‘cutting edge’ in medical science. Installing the fifth generation of robots for performing complex surgeries, Sri Aurobindo Hospital has established the ability to save the lives of hundreds of patients,” Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

He was addressing the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Cuvis Automatic Robot and Da Vinci Robot Surgical System installed in the hospital.

“The path of social services is enlightened by two people i.e. teachers who are ‘gyandata’ and doctors who are ‘jaandata’ and Sri Aurobindo Institute has the confluence of both. Our country is indebted to the doctors and paramedical staff for the way they saved hundreds of lives by risking their own during Covid spread.

Water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, the special guest of the programme, said that Sri Aurobindo Group has made efforts to provide the best health services to the poor and needy.

Chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University Dr Manjushree Bhandari said that Sri Aurobindo University is the first medical university in central India where the facility of these state-of-the-art automatic robotic systems is being provided. Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari, pro-chancellors Dr Mohit Bhandari and Dr Mahak Bhandari, and vice chancellor Dr Jyoti Bindal were also present on the dais.

