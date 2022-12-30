Indore: Christmas Sports Dhamaka organised by Catholic Society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to celebrate the sports spirit of the youth, a three-day Christmas Sports Dhamaka is being organised under the auspices of the Youth and Vocation Commission of the Indore Diocese. The sports day started from December 28 and will conclude on December 30 at St Paul’s Higher Secondary School. The three-day Christmas Sports Dhamaka was inaugurated by Bishop Chacko of the Indore Diocese. On the first day of the programme, Jalebi Race, Drop in Ball, Hurdle Race, Relay Race, and Bomb in the City competitions were organised for the students of Classes I to IV in which all the little boys and girls participated enthusiastically.

The first, second, and third-place students in each category were awarded lotuses by Sister Reji, Sister Sushila and Sister Shashi.

On the second day, turf football for girls and leg-cricket competition for boys was organised where 17 teams of "Balak Yeshu Sangh” participated enthusiastically. In the girls' turf football competition, Nandbagh Chhota Bangada won the trophy by defeating Vijayanagar by a single goal. In the boys' legcricket competition, Pithampur captured the trophy by defeating Vijayanagar by seven wickets in the final match.

The prizes were given to the winners by Father Jacob of Sukhliya's Karakamals.

