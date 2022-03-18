Indore: Schools welcomes new changes in Sahodaya Movement of CBSE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The schools in Indore appreciated the new procedures outlined to register for the Sahodaya Movement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

The CBSE has quoted the importance of registering for Sahodaya School Complex (SSC) in its new instructions for the schools.

The Indore SSCs will discuss further innovations in the next meeting.

Chairman of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools, U K Jha said, “As educators, we have been willing to learn something new everyday and adapt to changes.” Jha further said that online learning and implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 were just a few to name.

“When we associate, it is a much smoother way to bring about the necessary change so the focus on Sahodaya movement is a much-needed move,” Jha said.

CBSE in the instructions to schools has said, “There is no doubt that much more knowledge is generated when a team or group committed to a common goal undertakes the task of re-modeling and re-fashioning in a spirit of caring and sharing.” Thus, Sahodaya introduced the relevance of cooperative learning and collaborative networking.

The board had launched Sahodaya School Complexes in the year 1986 to facilitate synergy of ideas among the schools of CBSE.

In Indore, CBSE schools have formed Indore Sahodaya School Complex with more than 100 schools. They voluntarily came together to share their innovative practices in all aspects of school education including curriculum design, evaluation and pedagogy. They also hold hands to provide support services to teachers and students.

At present there are more than 250 Sahodaya School Complexes (SSC) across the country. “It is necessary to strengthen the Sahodaya Movement by taking it to remote and unrepresented areas so that good practices can be shared widely across the country,” the board said.

Therefore, the board outlined new procedures and quoted the importance of registering SSC.

New registering process

To create a SSC in a city, the neighbouring schools can collaborate with each other. Five to ten schools which are located geographically close to each other can come together on a voluntary basis to organize themselves into a SSC.

Once a Sahodaya School Complex has been formed, then they can register it at the following link: www.sahodayaschools.org/Sahodaya_New/registration.php

Fresh registration compulsory for all the schools

The active SSCs need to register fresh on the CBSE Sahodaya micro website at the above shared link to streamline the process of registration of SSCs.

It is compulsory for all the existing Sahodaya School Complexes to register on the CBSE Sahodaya micro website. The last date for registration is April 30, 2022.

If the SSCs are not registered on the Sahodaya micro website then they will not be recognized by the Board.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST