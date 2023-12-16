Indore Schools Open Admissions For Academic Session 2024-25 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s time to plan the next year of admissions for most private schools in Indore already, as many of them have announced ‘Admissions Open’ on their websites and school gates. With admissions open, many parents are confused about picking out the right school and the procedure of admission.

To help parents ease through the procedure of admission, we bring you an overall guide from registration to meeting admission criteria. The general process for applying for admissions to schools in Indore is:

1. Eligibility for admission

For admission in Class Nursery (Session 2024-25), the child must be born on or between 01-04-2020 to 31-03-2021.

For admission in Class LKG (Session 2024-25), the child must be born on or between 01-04-2019 to 31-03-2020.

2. Note: Registration does not ensure admission, so you can register with various schools of your choice.

3. The registration form is likely to be rejected if any discrepancy is found.

4. Registration fee is non-refundable, which can vary between Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000.

5. You should check the fee structure of the school beforehand, which is available on the website and at the school office.

6. In classes higher than Class 1, schools will only consider admission subject to available seats.

7. Aptitude analysis will be conducted for higher class admissions.

General list of required documents

· Please refer to the list of required documents needed at the time of filling the registration form:

· Birth certificate of the ward.

· Recent formal photograph of the ward and the parents

· The image should be less than 3 months old

· The image should be against white background

· The image should not be blurred

· The image should be in portrait format in 3 cm x 4 cm size

· The image should be in a formal studio setting

· Aadhaar Card of the ward and the parents.

· Residential address proof copy.

· Previous two years' report cards and mid-term assessment copy for the current year (applicable for classes Sr. KG and above).

· If not uploaded at the time of registration, the ward's Aadhaar card number. and a self-attested copy of Aadhaar card need to be submitted within 30 days of admission confirmation.