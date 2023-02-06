Indore: School students learn about traffic rules, management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 children from a school visited the Traffic Park situated in the Residency Area under the traffic awareness campaign by the traffic management police.

The traffic management police gave a demonstration of how the traffic policemen managed the traffic by hand when there were no traffic signals.

Along with informing students about rules and regulations of traffic signals, sign boards, road marking, getting a licence, games were also played for the children to make traffic education entertaining.

After going through a lot of traffic related information, the children posed questions to traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa. Aaradhya Dubey of Class IV asked how a speed governor works and how police find out if a vehicle is speeding.

The students were informed about the functioning of speed governors and also about speed radar guns which are used to find out the speed at which a vehicle is moving.

Another student asked how the RLVD and other cameras installed at various locations generate challans when someone violates the red light? And how is the fine paid? The students asked several other questions also and they were all answered by the traffic policemen.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)