Indore: School bus hits van, 5 girl students hurt

Indore: Five students of a girls’ school got injured after their school bus rammed a van and bus near Radisson Square on Tuesday morning. The staff bus and van were waiting for signal when the driver of school bus coming from Vijay Nagar to Radisson Square lost control and hit the vehicles. The van was damaged in the accident.

According to Vijay Nagar police, the incident took place around 8 am when the school bus belonging to a girls’ school of the city was traveling to school after taking the children when bus driver lost control and bus rammed van.

The van later rammed staff bus due to which five girls named Kavita (14), a resident of Pipliyakumar, Deepa (15) of Pipliyakumar, Shree (14), Anshika (16) and Anushka (13) of Nipania area got injured after being hit from the seats. They started crying after the accident when bus driver fled the scene.

Investigating officer from Vijay Nagar police station Ashok Kumar said that the bus was traveling from Vijay Nagar to school via Ring Road when the accident happened.

The eye witnesses said that the bus lost control due to break fail but police said that the accident was not happened due to the break fail as the police had taken the bus to police station without any problem after the incident.

Sources claimed that the front glass of bus broken and glass hit children sitting in the bus. After that the children started crying when the people took them out of bus immediately and five injured girl were rushed to the hospital immediately.

Police said that the girls were discharged from the hospital after first aid. Police said that the exact reason behind the incident is not established yet. The CCTVs installed near the Square are being examined and the driver of bus will be questioned.

After the incident, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has ordered probe into the case to know the reason behind the incident.

Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Raghuwanshi said that the fitness of bus has been cancelled and the further investigation has been launched in to the case. The license of driver will be cancelled if his negligence found in the incident.