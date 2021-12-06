Indore: Scare of Omicron as records show that ​395 foreign returnees came to city between Nov 1 & Dec 3​

Our Staff Reporter

Indore​​

Amid scare of the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, the list of foreign returnees received by the health department has increased to over 395 people who travelled to Indore between November 1 ​and December 3. Of the 395 passengers, 95 are yet to be traced.

The department has been receiving a list of international travellers who have come to Indore from various countries, many from ‘at risk’ ​countries ​including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Bangladesh, and others since November 1.

“We are getting new lists of passengers who came to Indore in the last one month. These people had entered the country from different airports and came to Indore. We have started tracing these people and taking their RT PCR samples along with keeping them in isolation,” Covid nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that samples of 216 people have been taken and sent for testing to MGM Medical College. We are also ensuring their isolation till the report is received, “District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He said that they will also send samples of those who were found positive for genome sequencing.

The health official also alerted people over the scare of new strains of the virus and appealed to the people to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of virus again.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:21 AM IST