Indore says Eid Mubarak in new style

Indore: Eid Ul-Fitr commonly known as ‘Meethi Eid’ was celebrated in Indore with fervour and protocols of lockdown to prevent coronavirus on Monday. To greet Shahar Qazi Dr Isharat Ali, Indore collector Manish Singh and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra visited his home and wished Eid Mubarak following social distancing.

In his message to the city, Ali appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes and avoid going out.

“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Ali said.

Despite the protocols, families found their own way to celebrate the day with their family members.

Accepting the request of the religious gurus and administration, Muslims recited Eid prayers at their home and greeted each other.

Though children are missing the traditional Eid get together, even they understand the importance of lockdown.

Switching to virtual greetings, Eid wishes and congratulatory posts were trending on social media. Many prepared customised wishes from their family members with photographs and messages.