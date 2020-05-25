Indore says Eid Mubarak in new style

Indore: Eid Ul-Fitr commonly known as ‘Meethi Eid’ was celebrated in Indore with fervour and protocols of lockdown to prevent coronavirus on Monday. To greet Shahar Qazi Dr Isharat Ali, Indore collector Manish Singh and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra visited his home and wished Eid Mubarak following social distancing.
In his message to the city, Ali appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes and avoid going out.
“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Ali said.
Despite the protocols, families found their own way to celebrate the day with their family members.
Accepting the request of the religious gurus and administration, Muslims recited Eid prayers at their home and greeted each other.
Though children are missing the traditional Eid get together, even they understand the importance of lockdown.
Switching to virtual greetings, Eid wishes and congratulatory posts were trending on social media. Many prepared customised wishes from their family members with photographs and messages.
After Namaz, the community prayed for saving the country from the Corona epidemic and for peace and brotherhood.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had sent Eid greetings to everyone.
In Indore, which is most affected by Corona, no mosque were opened for collective worship keeping Eid celebrations limited to homes. Only 3-4 people performed namaz by putting on masks and following social distance
Police and administration kept an eye on roads and constantly reminded people to celebrate the fest at home.
Social drives
Sarve Dharma Sangh Indore president Manzoor Bag Maulana Hakeem Baba initiated social drive on Eid, as charity is an essential part of the fest.
The group members distributed saris to poor women at Yashwant Road.
“Celebrating the festival together like every year sets an example of brotherhood for the city and our future generation,” Dharmendra Kushwah, member of the group, said.
Maulana said, “Our month-long prayers of the holy month of Ramzan concluded and we pray that Allah saves all of us from corona virus and removes all the troubles faced by India.”
Riaz Khan, Sameer Baig, Monu Khan, Deepak Mehta, Satish Sharma, Faizan Baig and Ravish Pachori headed the drive in the city.
Further, another club known as Salman Khan fan club donated masks and sanitisers to cops to help them in fighting coronavirus.
