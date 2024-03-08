Indore: Saree A Symbol Of Femininity, Dignity & Self-Confidence, Says CM Yadav

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the Indian attire saree is a symbol of femininity, dignity and self-confidence. This is a garment made by India, for India and by India. Like our Tricolour, saree is also a brand and a strong identity of India. Saree is also a garment that unifies India, which is full of diversity. He said that sarees have different colours in different regions across the country, but the soul is the same.

Dr Yadav addressed the unique saree walkathon, organised at the Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The programme was organised on the eve of International Women’s Day. The name of the programme was ‘One Bharat Abhiyan’ with the motto of ‘self-reliant women, wearing saree with pride’. Around 40k women participated in the walkathon in traditional saree. The Chief Minister handed over the provisional certificate of registering the programme in the World Book of Records to Minister Dilip Jaiswal. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Darshana Jardosh was also present. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Minister of State for Cottage and Village Industries with Independent Charge Dilip Jaiswal, MP Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs Mahendra Hardiya, Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma and Golu Shukla were present as special guests in the programme.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has a glorious tradition of handicrafts and handloom-related works. Our Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees are world famous for their diversity, colour combination and design.

Appointment letters given to 121 disabled

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also distributed appointment letters to 121 disabled candidates selected at the employment fair specially organised for the disabled on the initiative of Collector Asheesh Singh. Dr Yadav appreciated the efforts and innovation of Collector Singh. He said that today is a special day for us. It is a great pleasure to see disabled people getting jobs in the private sector.

Disabled girl gets job and Rs 1L

When Dr Yadav was giving appointment letters to the disabled, Sonu Parihar, who came to him to collect the appointment letter, told Dr Yadav that her house was washed away by floods. Now she has no place to live. Her father has passed away. Her mother is supporting the family by working as a labourer. The economic situation is also not good. In such a situation, there is no money to repair the house that was washed away. The CM hearing her plight immediately announced to give Rs 1 lakh to her.

Mobile clinic for cancer test, treatment launched

The CM launched the campaign organised by Aurobindo Hospital for cancer test and treatment. For this, he launched Pink Promise- Nivaran Breast Clinic, Women Wellness on Wheels and Dental Hospital on Wheels. Under the campaign, women will be screened for cervical and breast cancer free-of-cost by Aurobindo Hospital.