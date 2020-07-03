Indore: Sanitation worker held for stabbing Dawa Bazar trader

City police on Friday arrested a sanitation worker in connection with stabbing a Dawa Bazar trader with the intention of looting him in the parking lot of Dawa Bazar. The accused wanted to repay his loan due to which he committed the crime. However, he failed to rob the trader.

Panic like situation prevailed in Dawa Bazar after the incident as the market is the biggest medicine market of the state and thousands of people come here from the various districts.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that Agrasen Nagar resident Dawa Bazar trader Kapil Mittal, who was walking to his shop after parking his car in the basement, was stabbed by an unidentified person on Thursday. The accused had assaulted Mittal from the rear to snatch his bag containing Rs 2 lakh. As Mittal shouted for help, the accused fled after stabbing him on the throat and shoulder. Mittal was rushed to a city hospital.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Rajeev Tripathi with his team reached the spot and took the statement of the injured trader, and senior officials constituted a team to trace the accused. The police team examined the CCTVs footage of the area, and a youth was seen fleeing from the scene of the crime. Later, the accused was identified and police started searching for the accused.

During the investigation, police managed to arrest an accused named Rahul Panchwal, a resident of Murai Mohalla. The clothes and footwear used were recovered from him. Rahul allegedly told the police that he has been working as a sanitation worker in Dawa Bazar for years. He had borrowed money for his sister’s marriage a few months ago and was repaying EMI of Rs 4000.

He was given money by Mittal for some work a few days ago when he had seen wads of currency notes in Mittal’s bag. As per the plan, he waited for Mittal and attacked him when Mittal was walking to his shop with a bag containing money. However, the accused couldn’t rob Mittal and fled the scene. The accused is being questioned further.