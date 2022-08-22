Indore: Ryots to protest over prices of onion, garlic and potato crops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will stage a protest over the issue of not getting appropriate prices for their onion, garlic and potato crops. Bablu Jadhav of the morcha said that, two months ago, the organisation members had shared their problems with MP Shankar Lalwani who helped them reach their concerns to the Union minister for agriculture and minister for commerce.

Jadhav said that, at the mandis, they were getting Rs 1 for garlic, Rs 5 for onion and Rs 6 for potatoes per kg which was too little. They demanded a hike in these rates. He said that, in 20 districts of the Malwa-Nimar region, there was a similar problem and that, in many parts, the farmers were protesting. If the problem was not resolved, protests would be held in Indore and other cities, they said.