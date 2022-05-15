Indore: RTO seizes 25 bike taxis operating against norms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking action against illegally running bike taxis in the city, officials of the Regional Transport Office seized over 25 vehicles that were running against the norms.

The RTO had asked the employees and staff of the office to book the taxis and act against illegally running vehicles by posing as customers. Most of the taxis were booked from the Vijay Nagar locality and the seized vehicles were kept in the RTO office in the area.

“We were receiving various complaints against app-based bike taxis running without following norms in the city. These vehicles were expected to take commercial registration for operating them as taxis, but most of the drivers are operating through private vehicles,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said. He added that they had seized about 25 such vehicles and also appealed to the bike taxi company to ensure that the vehicles took commercial registration to operate in the city.

An auto-rickshaw association had also lodged a complaint against bike taxis with the RTO a couple of days ago and staged a demonstration against them.

