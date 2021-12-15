Indore: RTO continues drive against auto-rickshaws

Indore​​

Continuing to crack down on the errant auto-rickshaw drive​r​s, officials of Regional Transport Office seized over 65 auto​-​rickshaws for not following ​rules and running without permit or other necessary documents.

RTO officials have seized over 500 rickshaws in the last one week by conducting inspection drives at Satya Sai Square, Madhumilan Square, and Vijay Nagar Square.

“Action against the auto​-​rickshaws has been launched on the directions of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Many of the rickshaws seized were running without permit, while many were plying without the mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificates,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

She added some of the auto​-​rickshaws were also found operating without having any insurance, ​thus risking lives of commuters and others.

“Apart from seizing the vehicles, fines are also imposed on the auto-drivers for violations,” Mishra said.

​ ​​Fewer autos plying on road​

With the continuing drive against auto-rickshaws, many auto-rickshaw drivers have stopped running the vehicle fearing action by the RTO. Over 22,000 auto-rickshaws were running in the city but the number decreased to 16,000 as many of those operating multiple vehicles have stopped operating the vehicles.

“We were already hit by Covid and now the action by RTO ​of seizing ​the ​vehicle is a double whammy. I have stopped operating auto​-​rickshaws for a few days as I don’t want my vehicle being seized,” an auto​-​driver said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:13 AM IST