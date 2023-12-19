Indore: RSS Deputy Chief Dedicates ‘Sudarshan’ To Hedgewar Memorial Committee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While dedicating the newly-constructed sprawling building ‘Sudarshan’, Dattatreya Hosabale, deputy chief of RSS, said that the building of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee is built by the society and is for the use of the society. The building is dedicated to the people, hence it is a ‘dedication’.

Speaking at the inauguration programme of ‘Sudarshan’ at Rambagh in the city, Hosabale said that Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee never thought that the building should be its property, but due to continuous expansion of work and need of space for training, this building has been constructed.

Various service works and disaster relief works are being carried out through the society by volunteers all over the country, for which training is required from time to time, hence training rooms have also been constructed in the building.

Hosabale said that the office has been named after revered Sudarshan ji, who always urged the entire society to strengthen India's ‘self’, this day of inauguration of the office is in keeping with the same resolution of Sudarshan ji. It is a day of determination to fulfil the dream, he added.

Chairman of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee, Ishwar Das Hinduja, explained to everyone about the role of the committee, its project, history and the construction of the new office.

The programme was conducted by Vineet Nawathe. Hosabale along with all the invitees and volunteers inspected the building and described the building as the outcome of the continuous hard work and dedication of all the workers behind the construction. At the end of the programme, Rakesh Yadav, secretary of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee, expressed his gratitude.

Along with many senior volunteers of RSS, all India executive committee member Suresh Soni, area pracharak of central region Deepak Vispute, Gunwant Kothari and Krishna Kumar Asthana were present.