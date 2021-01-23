​Indore: Rs 50K fine slapped on Chotiwala restaurant​

Indore:
IMC team imposed a spot fine of Rs 50,000 against Chotiwala restaurant in South Tukoganj area on Saturday for throwing garbage in the stormwater and drainage line.
IMC officials said that a complaint was received from residents of the area that the sewer line got choked in the area and the chamber in front of the Chotiwala restaurant is overflowing.
The IMC team reached the spot and found that the sewer line was full with the garbage thrown in it by the Chotiwala restaurant staff.
The team imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 against the restaurant owner. They also warned of taking stricter action against the restaurant if the same thing was repeated.
Travel company slapped with fine of Rs 20K
IMC team imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a travel company for throwing garbage on a plot in Zone 11. IMC officials said that in a plot in Zone 11 it was found that Amaltas Travels has thrown garbage on the plot in Kailash Park Colony.
