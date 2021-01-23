​Indore: Rs 50K fine slapped on Chotiwala restaurant​

Indore:​​

IMC ​team ​imposed a spot fine of Rs 50,000 against Chotiwala ​restaurant in South Tukoganj area on Saturday for throwing garbage in the stormwater and drainage line.

IMC officials said that a complaint was received from residents of the area that the sewer line got choked in the area and the chamber in front of the Chotiwala ​restaurant is overflowing.

​The IMC team reached the spot ​and found that the sewer line ​was full with the garbage thrown ​in it ​by the Chotiwala ​r​estaurant staff.

The team ​imposed ​a fine of Rs 50,000 against the restaurant owner. They also warned of taking strict​er​ action against the restaurant if the same thing ​was ​repeated.

Travel company slapped with fine of Rs 20K​

IMC ​team ​imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a travel company for throwing garbage on a plot in Zone 11. IMC officials said that in a plot in Zone 11 it was found that Amaltas Travels has thrown garbage on the plot in Kailash Park Colony.