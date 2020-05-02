Indore: Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to corona warrior ward boy’s family

Finally, the government has announced that the ward boy, who succumbed to COVID-19 a couple of days ago, is a ‘Corona Warrior’ and gave a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to his wife on Saturday.

Minister Tulsi Silawat presented the cheque to the deceased’s wife and paid tributes to her husband. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, collector Manish Singh and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal were also present.

Ward boy of Cancer Hospital Vijay Chandele died due to COVID-19 during treatment at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. He had got infected while working in the COVID ward of MRTB Hospital.

Free Press had raised this issue, and Congress leader Vivek Tankha and Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karmachari Sangh president Shivkant Vajpai alleged discrimination in the treatment being meted to corona warriors after their death. The duo had alleged that while Rs 50 lakh was given as ex-gratia to the cops’ family within a few hours of their death, it was not so in the case of the ward boy's death.

Sangh’s Shivkant Vajpai expressed gratitude towards the government and also demanded job for deceased’s family member on compassionate grounds.

Each death of corona patient to be reviewed

Concerned over high rate of deaths in state, the health department has directed all the chief medical and health officers, civil surgeons and private hospitals to review each death due to COVID-19 within 48 hours.

In the order, commissioner, Health Faiz Ahmad Kidwai stated that audit of all COVID-19 related deaths be done by dedicated Covid hospital (or the hospital where death has occurred). The audit of deaths that occurs at home, will be done by the Civil Surgeon of the district.

Hospitals will also have to comment on issues related to clinic management.

Department has ordered to audit all the deaths up to April 30 before May 7 and should send the report to CMHO and regional ddirectors. Around 10 per cent of these deaths will be discussed by regional directors with the technical committee constituted for review of clinical protocols.

As many as 74 people died due to COVID-19 in Indore.