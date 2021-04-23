Indore: Royal textile heritage reinterpreted in upcoming digital exhibition

New Delhi/Indore: A series of installations and traditional textiles, presented by Karkhana Chronicles-II in collaboration with the royal families of Indore, Kathiwada, Bhavnagar and Mysore, will be launched on Saturday. Opening a conversation around India's textile heritage, the project draws its inspiration from the artisanal workshop or 'karkhana' - a timeless site of creativity and innovation that distinguishes India's rich textile heritage.

Supported by The ReFashion Hub -- a sustainability-focused initiative with a special emphasis on water stewardship -- and the royal families mentioned above, the exhibition will launch virtually exhibiting heritage textiles. The project builds on Karkhana Chronicles-1 which launched in late 2020 showcasing three installations in collaboration with Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia of Gwalior, Maharawal Chaitanya Raj Singh of Jaisalmer and Akshita Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj.

Among the four installations for the second edition, is a reinterpretation of the HH Maharani Sanyogitaraje Holkar's resplendent yellow Maheshwari saree which will be paired with a 'Nazneen' Varanasi silk brocade blouse by Sanjay Garg that features all-over 'jaal' of floral motifs. Alongside this, Sanjay Garg will also present a cape, inspired by the Maharaja's tuxedo and woven by WomenWeave.

Weaving Drapes, an installation supported by the Bhavnagar royal family, brings women weavers and beadmakers of Bhavnagar city, with brass and copper karigars of Sihor to create a vision that shows the range and versatility of traditional skills.