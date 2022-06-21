Indore: Row over question in MPPSC exam - Should India decide giving away Kashmir to Pakistan?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what may invite ire from one and all, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Sunday asked an 'objectionable' question in state service preliminary exams regarding giving Kashmir to Pakistan.

The question carried two arguments followed by four options. The students had to choose one of the options.

Students were taken aback when they went through the general aptitude paper and saw this question related to Kashmir.

The question was "Should India decide to give away Kashmir to Pakistan? Argument I: Yes, this will save a lot of money for India. Argument II: No, such a decision will lead to more similar demands."

The points were (A) Argument I is strong; (B) Argument II is strong; (C) Arguments I and II both are strong; and (D) Arguments I and II both are not strong.

"I got so uncomfortable after reading the question that I immediately lodged my objection with the examiner present in the room. He too was surprised to see such a question in the paper. He told us that my objection will be conveyed to MPPSC authorities," a candidate wishing anonymity said.

He stated that when he discussed the question with other candidates after the exam they replied that they too were taken aback by the question.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai confirmed that the question related to Kashmir had appeared in the state service examination held on Sunday.

He stated that MPPSC had taken cognisance of the question. Contd. on P6

As per MPPSC system, subject experts set the paper and then it is moderated so that unwarranted, controversial and objectionable content going in the paper can be removed.

Panchbhai said that the paper was moderated by a subject expert, whose name cannot be revealed.

He said that the MPPSC system is very confidential. "Even MPPSC authorities do not know what goes inside the paper until it is opened during the exam," he added.

Raising heckles

Question: Should India decide giving away Kashmir to Pakistan?

Argument I: Yes, this will save a lot of money for India.

Argument II: No, such a decision will lead to more similar demands.

Options: (A) Argument I is strong;

(B) Argument II is strong;

(C) Arguments I and II both are strong;

(D) Arguments I and II both are not strong.