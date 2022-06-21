Indore: MPPSC nullifies question on Kashmir, says will take strict action

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that it does not agree with the content, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday washed its hands of the “objectionable” question in state service preliminary exam regarding giving away Kashmir to Pakistan and added that it is taking disciplinary action into the matter.

The Commission also made the question null and void.

The move comes after Free Press published a news story about it in Tuesday’s edition.

Inviting ire from one and all, MPPSC on Sunday asked an “objectionable” question in general aptitude paper regarding giving away Kashmir to Pakistan.

The question carried two arguments followed by four options. The students had to choose one of the options.

The question was “Should India decide giving away Kashmir to Pakistan? Argument I: Yes, this will save a lot of money of India. Argument II: No, such a decision will lead to more similar demands.”

The options were (A) Argument I is strong; (B) Argument II is strong; (C) Arguments I and II both are strong; and (D) Arguments I and II both are not strong.

Candidates were taken aback when they went through the question and had lodged their objection on it with the examiners.

The examiners too were shocked on seeing such a question in the exam. They had reportedly conveyed the objection by candidates to MPPSC authorities.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the MPPSC stated that it had taken suo moto cognizance into the matter and nullified the question as it does not agree with the content in it.

It also stated that it is confidentially taking disciplinary action into the matter.

As per system in MPPSC, subject expert sets the paper and then it is moderated so that if any unwarranted, controversial and objectionable content is going inside the paper the same can be removed.

In this case, the paper setter and the moderator, both are likely to be blacklisted by MPPSC.