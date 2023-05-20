Indore: Robots will become like us in 200 years, says Narendra Sen

Image by Comfreak from Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narendra Sen, the founder of Rack Bank, said “After 15 years, robots will start working at our homes and will become a common citizen like us in the next 200 years.” Sen was addressing the 62nd Summer Lecture on India's Contribution and Opportunities in Digital Economy organised by Abhyas Mandal, on Friday.

He said, “70% of the population of our country is below 30 years of age. This population is spending at least 3 to 4 hours on the internet every day. India is a big market for any US tech company because China has closed its doors to outside companies. Our GDP will be affected by the capital of companies coming from other countries and employment will also be provided. At present, one who has the data will become a superpower.”

In the coming 15 years, robots will start working in our homes. Humans will live to be 200 years with the help of AI but for that now we have to live for the next 20 years.

Artificial Intelligence, a threat

“At this time, most people are concerned about Artificial Intelligence. It is feared that due to AI employment will be snatched. More data has been created in the last 5 years through AI than the amount of data that was created in the world in the last 20 years. It is a machine-learning technique.

After 2020, we are going into a new technological era. In this era machines and technology are talking with each other. Chat GPT works to enhance the potential of a person. The transition period of Corona has taught us that we can take online meetings. At this time, the people of India are digitizing the whole world. Earlier, India was number 1 in BPO, now the Philippines has come to this place. We have to take the country forward. At present, the economy of our country is 3.5 trillion dollars. If every state of our country works to increase the economy by one million dollars, then we will be ahead of America,” said Sen

Read Also Indore: Hot day gives way to cool evening