Indore: Robbers strike at Prime Park, assault elderly man

Three robbers entered a house in Prime Park Colony, assaulted an elderly man, made him hostage and decamped with valuables.

Ankit Sharma who owns the house said the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He said three robbers broke open a grill and entered the house, a duplex. They sneaked up to the first floor and locked Ankit and his wife in their room from the outside. They went on the ground-floor and entered his father, Kailash's room and tried to open the almirah there. The noise woke up Kailash, but he found one of the robbers standing near his bed with an iron rod. When Kailash tried to shout for held, the robber hit him on the head with an iron rod which left him bleeding. Then they made Kailash their hostage and searched the house for valuables, and all the time they kept threatening Kailash. Later, they fled.

Kailash woke up Ankit, who rushed him to a hospital, where he is recovering. Ankit said the robbers removed the bulb placed outside their house and the society guard was patrolling another section of the colony when the robbers struck.

Tejaji Nagar Police station in-charge, inspector RNS Bhadoriya, said that they are scanning CCTV footage of the area. Bhadoriya said the robbers only stole a wristwatch and some silver coin. Ankit said as he is busy looking after his injured father, he is not sure what all has been stolen.