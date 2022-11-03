Indore: Road from Collectorate Square to Mhow Naka Square named 'Ladli Laxmi Path’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the seven-day State Foundation Day programme was devoted to Ladli Laxmi daughters. On this occasion, the road between Collectorate Square and Mhow Naka square was named as ‘Ladli Laxmi Path' and . a well-developed garden located in Scheme No. 140 has been declared as ‘Ladli Laxmi Udyan’.

Today the main programme under Ladli Laxmi Utsav was organised at Rabindra Natya Griha. Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, MLA Malini Gaur, deputy director Women and Child Development Department CL Pasi were specially present. Addressing the programme, minister Usha Thakur said that women have an important place in the history of India. Women have also played an important role in the development and progress of the country. MLA Malini Gaur also addressed the programme. A live telecast of the speech given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal was shown during the programme. Certificates were also distributed to the Ladli Laxmis selected in the programme.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated the Ladli Laxmi Udyan, which is located near Scheme No. 140. On this occasion, CEO of District Panchayat Vandana Sharma, programme officer of Women and Child Development Ram Niwas Budholia, councillors Rajesh Udawat and other public representatives, Ladli Laxmi daughters and their parents were present. The mayor and other guests also planted saplings during the programme.

MLA Malini Goud unveiled the stone plaque naming the road from Collectorate Square to Mhow Naka Square. On this occasion, members of the Mayor's Council Abhishek Sharma and Priya Dangi, councillors Yogesh Gender, Kanchan Gidwani and Rupali Pendarkar, deputy director of Women and Child Development CL Pasi, assistant director Rakesh Wankhede etc. were present. Along with these programmes, a Ladli Utsav programme was also organised in the collector's office. Apart from the public representatives, additional collector Abhay Bedekar was also present in the programme.