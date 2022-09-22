Indore: Narottam Mishra addresses Ladli Laxmi Sammelan; ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana brought an improvement in sex ratio’

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narottam Mishra, home minister and minister-in-charge of the district, said here on Thursday that the Ladli Laxmi Yojana had brought an improvement in the sex ratio and in the thinking of the people. In implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the district stands at No. 1 position.

Mishra was addressing the Ladli Laxmi Sammelan here at the Labh Mandapam under the Sewa Pakhwada. Mishra was the chief guest at the programme.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLAs Mahendra Hardia and Ramesh Mendola, IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda, collector Manish Singh, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collectors Abhay Bedekar and Ajay Dev Sharma and beneficiaries of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and their guardians were present. Ladli Laxmis and single-daughter families who had done excellent work in their fields were honoured. Along with this, a camp was organised to check the health of Ladli Laxmi daughters.

Mishra said, “Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme to worship Mother Power. This has brought an unforgettable change in the condition of our society. Before the launch of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the sex ratio in the state was pathetic. At that time, the birth of a daughter was considered bad luck. But the Ladli Laxmi Yojana changed that mindset of the people, besides improving the sex ratio. Today, the birth of a daughter is celebrated in festival spirit. With such innovative schemes, the condition of every person in the country and the state is changing.”

Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana being operated across the state, this district has benefited the most number of Ladli Laxmis, the Sammelan was told. A total of 1.81 lakh Ladli Laxmis are getting the benefit of this scheme in the district. About 43 lakh girls across the state are associated with this scheme. The foundation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana was laid by Madhya Pradesh government in April 2007 with the objective of creating positive thinking among the public towards girl child births, improving the sex ratio, improving the education level and health of girls and laying the foundation for their good future, besides ensuring all-round development of the girl child.

Read Also MP: Indore Metro aims to quickly finish work at Radisson Square