 Indore: RMO's Salary To Be Confiscated & Disciplinary Action Against AYUSH Specialists After Collector's Surprise Hospital Inspection
During the inspection, it was revealed that 11 out of 26 doctors were missing from the District Hospital, despite their attendance time coinciding with the hospital's OPD start at 9 AM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Collector Asheesh Singh inspects register during inspection |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major disciplinary action, District Collector Asheesh Singh has ordered the confiscation of one month's salary of RMO Dr Satish Neema, along with a one-day salary deduction for several Ayush specialists after finding them absent from work during the surprise inspection of District Hospital, Sanjeevani Clinic, and Anganwadi Centres on Thursday.

article-image

Additionally, three Ayush wing doctors and three out of six Ayush staff members were absent. Seven nursing staff members were also missing from duty. The absence of key personnel has led to strict disciplinary action. Ayush specialists Dr. Sheetal Solanki, Dr. Bakhtiar Ashrafi, and compounder Kanjilal Damle will have one day's salary deducted, along with the issuance of show cause notices for their failure to attend work on time.

RMO Dr Satish Neema, responsible for ensuring the attendance and discipline of medical staff, faces harsher consequences, with one month's salary being confiscated. Collector Singh’s inspection extended beyond the District Hospital to the Sanjeevani Clinic and Anganwadi Centres in Panchsheel Nagar and Azad Nagar.

At Anganwadi Panchsheel Nagar, out of 103 registered children, only one child was present. The collector has instructed the concerned departments to address the deficiencies uncovered during the inspection and implement necessary improvements.

