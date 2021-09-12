Indore: Rising dengue cases alarms doctors

Indore

The deadly dengue is spreading swiftly in the city as 10 more cases tested positive on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases reached in the city has reached 122, of which 59 cases were found in the last 11 days.

“Ten new cases of dengue were found from New Gauri Nagar, Metropolis, Khajrana, two cases in Clerk Colony, Rajendra Nagar, Scheme No 78. Scheme No 134, Sai City, and Old Palasia ,” district Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He also added that they surveyed 432 houses in the surrounding areas of the patient’s residence and found larvae in four of the houses.

Meanwhile, senior pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi said that cases of dengue-like symptoms are being found in pregnant women as well.

“About 10-15 pregnant women have come to the hospital with symptoms of dengue and viral fever. It is an alarming situation and people must take care,” Dr Dosi said.

In-charge of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital Dr Anupama Dave also raised alarm over increasing cases of viral and dengue among pregnant women.

Administration to intensify larvae survey

Collector Manish Singh ordered officials to intensify larvae survey in the city and also fixed the responsibilities of officials for fogging, larvae survey, and other preventive measures to be taken for controlling the menace of vector-borne disease.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:33 AM IST